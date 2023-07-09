President condoles with families of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan on July 2 and paid glowing tributes to the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs. The president spoke to the families of Major Saqib Bajwa and Naek Ali Baqir, who were martyred in Balochistan on July 2 and appreciated their services to the nation. The president also expressed his condolences to the relatives of Gul Rauf, who was martyred in North Waziristan on June 20. He saluted the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice of martyrs and paid homage to the martyrs and their families on behalf of the nation. President Alvi acknowledged the martyrs’ dedication to duty and sacrifices for the country and prayed for high status for the martyrs and patience for the family members.