President condoles with families of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned the family members of the Pakistan Army soldiers who em­braced martyrdom in Balo­chistan on July 2 and paid glowing tributes to the ul­timate sacrifice of the mar­tyrs. The president spoke to the families of Major Saqib Bajwa and Naek Ali Baqir, who were martyred in Balochistan on July 2 and appreciated their services to the nation. The president also expressed his condo­lences to the relatives of Gul Rauf, who was martyred in North Waziristan on June 20. He saluted the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice of martyrs and paid homage to the martyrs and their families on behalf of the nation. President Alvi ac­knowledged the martyrs’ dedication to duty and sac­rifices for the country and prayed for high status for the martyrs and patience for the family members.