Rain disrupts flight schedule at Karachi airport

KARACHI-Rain in different parts of the metropolis has disrupted the flight schedule at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The national carrier’s flight PK-306, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Lahore, was among the affected flights.

Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK350, which was supposed to fly from Karachi to Peshawar, also faced suspension due to the “severe weather”.

Furthermore, flight PK370 to Islamabad was also affected by the weather conditions, leading to its suspension.

Passengers were informed about the cancellation, and alternative arrangements were being made to accommodate them on other flights. Light rainfall and drizzle reported in various localities of Karachi’s Malir district on Saturday.

Light rainfall reported at Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Pipri and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Low-lying areas submerged after heavy rainfall in various areas of Malir district. Heavy rainfall with strong winds also reported in Quaidabad, Shah Faisal, Landhi and Korangi. The Met Office has forecast mostly hot and partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in the city with maximum temperature between 35 to 37 degree Celsius.