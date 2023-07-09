Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SACM KP visits Malakand Jail

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hidayat Ullah Afridi, paid a visit to Malakand jail on Saturday.

Upon his arrival, the jail staff and officers warmly welcomed the special assistant. During his visit, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister inspected various sections of the prison, including the jail hospital and cookhouse. He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the prisoners and checked the quality of meals and the daily menu.

He also closely observed the cleanliness of the jail and issued directives to the relevant authorities to prioritize maintaining a clean environment. The caretaker’s special assistant was given a detailed briefing on the jail’s administrative system.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023