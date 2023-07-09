SACM KP visits Malakand Jail

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hidayat Ullah Afridi, paid a visit to Malakand jail on Saturday.

Upon his arrival, the jail staff and officers warmly welcomed the special assistant. During his visit, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister inspected various sections of the prison, including the jail hospital and cookhouse. He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the prisoners and checked the quality of meals and the daily menu.

He also closely observed the cleanliness of the jail and issued directives to the relevant authorities to prioritize maintaining a clean environment. The caretaker’s special assistant was given a detailed briefing on the jail’s administrative system.