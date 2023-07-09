Sunday, July 09, 2023
Saudi Falcons arrive in UK to participate in RIAT

Agencies
July 09, 2023
LONDON - Saudi Arabia’s Falcons Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force has arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), which will be held at RAF Fairford from July 14 to 16. The Saudi Falcons will participate in the acrobatics air show and with the air-to-air refueling tanker (MRTT) for the ground shows. Reputed as among the world’s most prestigious air shows, RIAT will see the participation of a group of acrobatic teams from all over the world with various aircraft types, including fighter jets, bombers, helicopters and transport planes.

