Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Services’ trade deficit narrows by 88pc in 11 months

Services’ trade deficit narrows by 88pc in 11 months
APP
July 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- The services’ trade deficit shrank by 88.26 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the corresponding period of previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has reported. The services trade deficit was recorded at $607.67 million during July-May (2022-23) against the deficit of $5,175.24 million during July-May (2021-22). The exports of services during the period increased by 3.38 percent by going up from $6,438.33 million in 2021-22 to $6,655.82 million in the first eleven months of FY2022-23, according to PBS data. On the other hand, the imports declined from $11,613.57 million to $7,263.49 million in FY2023, showing negative growth of 37.46 percent. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of services increased by 19.77 percent by growing from 515.14 million in May 2022 to $ 616.96 million in May 2023. However, services imports into the country decreased by 11.84 percent, from $977.85 million to $862.11 million. On month-on-month basis, the export of services increased by 19.78 percent in May 2023 when compared to the imports of 515.08 million in April 2023. The imports of services also grew by 31.60 percent in May 2023 compared to imports of $655.10 million in April 2023, PBS reported.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023