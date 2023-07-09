Sunday, July 09, 2023
Seven girls among eleven abducted in Faisalabad

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  As many as 11 people including seven girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Satur­day that unidentified abductors kidnapped 10-year-old Khushal son of Abdul Ghafoor and his young brother Irfan (8 years) from Chak No 420-GB when they were playing in the street of his locality. 

The accused also abducted Rizwan from Chak No 99-RB Sheikhupura Road whereas Us­man Shabbir (15 years) was kid­napped from Chak No.61-JB.

Meanwhile, the abductors also kidnapped 13-year-old girl Suwaira Nazir from Bhaiwala, Shabana Hussain from Kakkoa­na, Maria Bibi (20) from General Hospital Chak No.224-RB, Nim­ra Imdad from Chak No.118-JB, Safiya Bibi from Chak No.191-RB Malloani, Iram Bibi (20) from Hajwairi Town and Nayab Bibi from Noorpur. The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees. How­ever, no clue in this regard was traced out so far, he added.

