Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Several policemen abducted by bandits

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

KASHMORE  -  Outlaws abducted a police team aim­ing to recover a child from Kacha area in Kashmore district of Sindh on Saturday. According to media re­ports, the police team comprising of Inspector Gul Muhammad Me­har, serving as Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmore along with Con­stable Nabidad Mangi and Constable Bhagio Khan Nandoi went to Katcha area to recover a child from Katcha Area. While the policemen were trac­ing out the children, the bandits sur­rounded them and kidnapped the po­lice team as well. The SHO informed his brother about the abduction over telephone. The kidnapping of senior policeman have sent a shockwave in the area. Kashmore police said that the department is considering to launch an operation in the area to rapidly recover the abducted police­men and bring the culprits to justice. It would be worth-while to know that police recently initiated a grand op­eration in the Katcha area against the outlaws with full thrust.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023