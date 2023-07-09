Several policemen abducted by bandits

KASHMORE - Outlaws abducted a police team aim­ing to recover a child from Kacha area in Kashmore district of Sindh on Saturday. According to media re­ports, the police team comprising of Inspector Gul Muhammad Me­har, serving as Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmore along with Con­stable Nabidad Mangi and Constable Bhagio Khan Nandoi went to Katcha area to recover a child from Katcha Area. While the policemen were trac­ing out the children, the bandits sur­rounded them and kidnapped the po­lice team as well. The SHO informed his brother about the abduction over telephone. The kidnapping of senior policeman have sent a shockwave in the area. Kashmore police said that the department is considering to launch an operation in the area to rapidly recover the abducted police­men and bring the culprits to justice. It would be worth-while to know that police recently initiated a grand op­eration in the Katcha area against the outlaws with full thrust.