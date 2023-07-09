Sunday, July 09, 2023
Several policemen abducted by bandits in Kashmore

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE-Outlaws abducted a police team aiming to recover a child from Kacha area in Kashmore district of Sindh on Saturday.

According to media reports, the police team comprising of Inspector Gul Muhammad Mehar, serving as Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmore along with Constable Nabidad Mangi and Constable Bhagio Khan Nandoi went to Katcha area to recover a child from Katcha Area.

While the policemen were tracing out the children, the bandits surrounded them and kidnapped the police team as well. The SHO informed his brother about the abduction over telephone. The kidnapping of senior policeman have sent a shockwave in the area.

Kashmore police said that the department is considering to launch an operation in the area to rapidly recover the abducted policemen and bring the culprits to justice. It would be worth-while to know that police recently initiated a grand operation in the Katcha area against the outlaws with full thrust.

