Sunday, July 09, 2023
Sheikh Talal Fahad elected as OCA President; Arif Hasan honored as Vice President  

STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been elected as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for the upcoming four-year term. According to information made available here on Saturday, the election took place during the 42nd assembly held in Bangkok, Thailand. Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), was also elected as the Vice President of the OCA. The Olympic community in Pakistan warmly congratulated Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan on his re-election as the Vice President of OCA. A joint statement from various sports federations, organizers, athletes, and officials expressed their admiration for his unwavering dedication and valuable contributions to the growth and development of sports in South Asia. The OCA General Council meeting saw the participation of 45 member countries affiliated with OCA. POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood was also present at the meeting. 

STAFF REPORT

