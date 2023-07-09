Sunday, July 09, 2023
Sherpao condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao strongly condemned the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and urged the Muslim Ummah to voice their opposition against this blasphemous act on all platforms. During a gathering in Tangi tehsil, Charsadda, he emphasized the gravity of the issue, citing similar sacrilegious acts in the past. He called for Muslim countries to formulate a strategy to effectively counter such blasphemous acts in the future. Sherpao expressed his support for the recent IMF agreement, acknowledging its potential to stabilize the economy. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his diligent efforts in securing the deal, while criticizing those who previously opposed it but now sought to claim credit. Highlighting the hardships faced by the people due to the previous PTI-led government’s mistakes, Sherpao demanded an impartial inquiry into the May 9 ransacking and violent incident.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

