SHO arrested for looting citizen in Karachi: Police

KARACHI-Shockwaves have been sent through the residents of Karachi as a controversy emerges regarding the involvement of the city’s police force in robbing citizens, as a policeman and three others were arrested for their alleged participation in robberies, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to media reports, while allegations of police negligence in dealing with criminals have been made in the past, the current situation is particularly alarming as a senior police officer has been apprehended for his alleged role in robbery incidents. The Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Shah Atiq Afridi of the District West investigation police was arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies in the district.

According to police sources, the SHO, along with his private team of three members, would allegedly deprive citizens of their valuables. This involvement of a police officer in robberies has escalated the intensity of crime in the area, with four robbery incidents being recorded in the vicinity within a span of just 15 days.

Police have stated that raids are being conducted to apprehend the other members of the gang, and they will soon be brought to justice. Senior officials have emphasized that if the police officer’s involvement is proven, strict action will be taken against him. They assert that the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of the entire institution.

Police recover drugs from drug peddlers’ house

Police in its continued drive against criminals on Saturday conducted a raid on the home of a notorious drug supplier and recovered crystal ice, heroin and marijuana.

On the directives of SSP Sajid Ameer Sadozai, DSP Qasimabad Ghulam Nabi Sarki along with SHO Naseem Nagar Liaqat Sarki and other police officials acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid on the home of Drug supplier Ali Hassan Soomro and seized crystal Ice, heroine and marijuana packets. Police have registered a case against the accused in Qasimabad Police station.