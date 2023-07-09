Sunday, July 09, 2023
Sindh medical reforms  

July 09, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department made a commendable decision by granting higher administrative positions, such as Taluka Education Officer (TEO) and District Education Officer (DEO), to those who were hired directly from the Sindh Public Service Commission through a combined competitive examination. Additionally, a new position known as Assistant Education Officer in Education has been created to monitor and evaluate the educational system.

As Medical Superintendent (MS), District Health Officer (DHO), and Taluka Health Officer would be selected by Sindh Public Service Commission through CCE, it not only allows doctors to be isolated from internal politics but also increases their performance.

A commendable initiative taken by PPHI Sindh is the appointment of Ex-PCS Officers, CSS officers, or PMS officers to the position of District Manager, who controls and supervises all district-level hospitals. The human resource gap cannot be promptly filled. The rationalisation of current employees, their multi-skilling, and the redeployment of paramedical professionals could be a temporary solution.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

By working together, doctors, paramedics, health administrators, and the political elite may improve Sindh’s public healthcare delivery system. The hospital administration needs to be upgraded and reorganised, and a new position needs to be created as soon as is practical by the government and lawmakers in Sindh province. This will fulfil a long-felt public need.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Sindh.

