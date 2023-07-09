Siraj says PDM govt fails to deliver on promises

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday the incumbent coalition government failed to deliver on promises.

He said PDM, PPP and PTI were in agreement on running the economy with loans and the ruling parties were on the same page on continuing the interest system with the religious parties in the government also silent about the interest oriented policy of the successive government.

As a result, he said, debts have skyrocketed with ever increasing inflation and poverty.

He said JI wanted to rule the country through Islamic principles while the other parties only wanted status quo to be continued.