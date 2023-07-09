 Swiss Foreign Minister calls on Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called on Feder­al Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday to dis­cuss cooperation in climate disasters, emergency relief operations and rehabilita­tion measures. Ambassa­dor of Switzerland to Pa­kistan George Steiner was also present in the meeting. Before the meeting, a mem­orandum of understanding was also signed between Pakistan and Switzerland on cooperation to deal with the effects of climate change, said a news release. Expressing the joint com­mitment of the two coun­tries to combat climate change and promote en­vironmental cooperation, Sherry Rehman shed light on the environmental cri­sis facing the country and the challenge of climate fi­nance and the govern­ment’s active initiatives and plans. She said that July 7 was the hottest day on re­cord according to United Nations Secretary-General (UNGA), adding that Paki­stan will face water scarcity by 2025. The minister said, ”Our glaciers are melting speedily. We are current­ly witnessing heavy mon­soon rains in Lahore.”