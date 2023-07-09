Toshakhana fraud case against PTI chief maintainable, rules court

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islam­abad Saturday upheld the maintainability of the Toshakhana fraud case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Addition­al District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar an­nounced the reserved verdict, with the hearing set to take place on July 12. The witnesses are summoned on the same day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had, on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Consti­tution for making “false state­ments and incorrect declara­tion”. A trial court then, in May this year, rejected the petition of Khan, challenging the main­tainability of the reference. Not only that, but the court also in­dicted the PTI chief, who de­nied all the allegations levelled against him. The PTI chief then challenged the trial court’s de­cision before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination within a span of seven days.

Imran Khan has failed to ap­pear before the court for the hearings that have taken place after the IHC’s orders despite Judge Dilawar’s repeated sum­mons. During Saturday’s hear­ing, the lawyer of the election commission — a party in the case — said that the PTI chief has been seeking exemptions from hearing and using “de­laying” tactics. “His arguments have already been presented by his legal counsel,” the lawyer contested. The judge noted that the IHC has granted such a “big relief” to the PTI chief. At this, the former prime minister’s lawyer Gohar Khan said the high court did not provide re­lief; instead, it sent the matter back to the trial court for re-ex­amination. “And I don’t agree with this.” The lawyer further added that there was still time, and the court should give its decision in due time. The judge then rejected the plea to ad­journ the hearing till Monday. Talking to journalists after the hearing, Gohar said he was up­set with the decision and called it the “murder of justice”. “We had informed the court that if our arguments were not heard, then we would approach the higher courts,” he said, claim­ing that the court announced the verdict after a “10-minute hearing”. “We will go to high­er courts against this verdict.” Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning “treasure house” — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramat­ically reduced fee to the gov­ernment for extravagant items. The Toshakhana is under a mi­croscope ever since the emer­gence of the allegations that Im­ran Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for stag­gering profits. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during vis­its abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches giv­en by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai. The gifts included seven wristwatch­es, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” val­ued at 85 million Pakistani ru­pees ($385,000). The election commission’s order had said Im­ran stood disqualified under Ar­ticle 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.