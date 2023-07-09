Sunday, July 09, 2023
Two held for facilitating criminals of Kacha area

Agencies
July 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAJANPUR  -   Police during an intelligence base operation launched on the premises of Accha Bangla police station on Sat­urday, arrested two facilitators of criminals of Kacha and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Station House Officer (SHO) Khawaja Shahid Hussain informed journalists that the clearing operation in the Kacha area was continued in the area in which various criminals had been arrested. He said that po­lice had also launched a special operation against fa­cilitators of criminals and arrested Musheer Ahmed and Imam Bukhash. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession and separate cases have been registered against them. Further investi­gations was underway, SHO added.

Agencies

