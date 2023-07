SILVERSTONE -Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen saw off a stunning late challenge from McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris to seize his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday. McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri was third fastest in a further boost for the former champions coming back with a bang and an upgraded car after a tough start to the season. Charles Leclerc completed the second row for Ferrari.