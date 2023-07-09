Zaka Ashraf extends best wishes to Babar and Co for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE-Zaka Ashraf, the newly-appointed Management Committee Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had a conversation with national men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam, extending his well wishes ahead of their Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The discussion also covered the team’s upcoming engagements in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the Asia Cup. Zaka Ashraf, expressing his support, conveyed his best wishes to the entire team, saying, “We are hopeful that the team will triumph in the tour of Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup.” He emphasized his optimism for their success in both tournaments.

Captain Babar Azam also congratulated Zaka Ashraf on assuming the role of PCB Management Committee Chairman and pledged to elevate the national cricket team to new heights in the Asia Cup. “Pakistan won the Asia Cup in your previous tenure, and by the will of Almighty Allah, we will win it again,” he remarked.

Azam further assured, “We will leave no stone unturned to take the Pakistan team to new heights. We will take the field with great energy.” The Pakistan team is set to depart for Sri Lanka tonight, where they will engage in two Tests scheduled from July 16 to July 28. Notably, their tour will commence with a two-day warm-up match on July 10 and 11. The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is slated to begin on July 16, followed by the second Test on July 24.