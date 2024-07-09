Aleem directs to make NHA profitable, resource increasing organisation 

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a high level meeting at NHA.

He directed to make National Highway Authority a profitable and resource increasing organisation for which the government’s resources should not be taken as “Mun-o-Salwa” and ensure to be self-sufficient in future.

Moreover, NHA should bring change in its reputation and become a good name for the nation and the country by working with self-reliance, hard work and honesty.

Aleem Khan further said that his first priority in the department is to ensure construction of a safe and qualitative motorway from Sukkur to Karachi, followed by the completion of highways from Karachi to Quetta and from Mansehra to Babusar Top, as soon as possible.

He said that from the commercial point of view, the main target of all our highways and road network should be the countries of Central Asia which will be more beneficial for the country and the nation.

The minister said that he is offering new tasks and departmental plan of action under which government funds will not be wasted in any way and there will be zero tolerance on corruption through which maximum benefit could be attained from minimum expenditure.

He said that NHA is not behind in capabilities and with a little effort the organisation can get contracts for foreign projects in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and in other countries.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that for the new and ongoing projects of NHA there must be third party evaluation from multinational companies. He said that the National Highway Authority has to avoid the old working system and come forward to compete with the private sector.

The minister directed that trucks exceeding the allowed weight should not come on any highway of NHA moreover long queues should be eliminated by ensuring “M-Tag” on all motorways including Lahore-Sialkot sector.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself will visit Sindh and Balochistan so that the speed of work on the projects of National Highway Authority can be reviewed on the spot. He also made a detailed review of the progress of National Highway Authority including Gwadar on various projects in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Khuzdar to Kuchlak, Sarab to Kalat, Kalat to Mastung, Mastung to Quetta and Quetta to Kuchlak roads.

In the meeting, Aleem Khan was informed about the progress on construction of new toll plazas, inter-provincial roads and ongoing projects of NHA and necessary decisions were taken, as well.