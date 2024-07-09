Army deployed across country for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD - In aid to civil administration, the federal government has approved deployment of the Pakistan Army, and paramilitary troops across the country during Muharram to ensure peace and security. The Ministry of Interior through a notification has approved the deployment.

The law and order has become a primary concern for the federal and provincial governments with upsurge in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, forcing the central government to announce plans to start a new reinvigorated operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ in the country to crush terrorism.

Army and Civil Armed Forces troops will discharge their duties in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for security purposes during Muharram “in aid of civil power, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan,” reads the notification.

The interior ministry order said that the exact number, date, and area of deployment of Army and paramilitary troops would be worked out by the provincial governments and administrative units in consultation with the concerned stakeholders or authorities on the basis of on ground requirement and assessment. “The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” it added.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairing a meeting at the interior ministry put on hold the decision to suspend internet and mobile phone services during Muharram.

The decision to suspend internet or mobile phone services will be taken in consultation with relevant provinces after considering security concerns, the minister said while speaking on the occasion.

He added that suspension of these services created difficulties for citizens and decisions in this regard should be made after considering ground realities and security situation.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed security plan for the entire country during Muharram.

It was decided to ban the use of drones during processions and majalis from 1st to 10th Muharram across the country.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that the federal government would provide all possible cooperation to provinces besides AJK, GB, and Islamabad for maintaining law and order.

He directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for processions and majalis in case of rains. He also directed to ensure strict checking on entry and exit gates, monitoring of processions and majalis through cameras, and compliance of the code of conduct. He said that special attention must be paid to the security of mosques, Imambargahs, and other worship places.

Respective inspectors general (IGs) of police and home secretaries briefed the meeting regarding security plan for Muharram. Federal secretaries for interior and religious affairs, chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), IG Islamabad Police, and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior attended the meeting.

All chief secretaries, IGs, home secretaries, commandant Frontier Constabulary and senior officials of law enforcement agencies from all provinces, AJK, and GB participated via video link.

Security is beefed up countrywide during Muharram to avert potential threat of secretion violence and terrorism.