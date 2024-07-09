Tuesday, July 09, 2024
ATC summons Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case
July 09, 2024
LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others for indictment in a case of torching Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.  ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was produced after being brought from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Several other accused, who were released on bail, also attended the hearing.During the proceedings, the court distributed copies of the supplementary challan (charge-sheet) to Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the other accused, and observed that the indictment would take place on the next hearing date. The court adjourned further proceedings until July 15 and summoned all the accused, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for indictment.

