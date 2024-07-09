Bahawalpur Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

BAHAWALPUR - On the instructions of District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan, Bahawalpur police conducted a across the city on Monday to promote sense of security among locals in connection with Muharram. According to a police spokesman, on the instructions of District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan, the police conducted a across the city regarding the current country situation, and law and order. The was led by SDPO City Circle Bahawalpur Muhammad Younis. SHOs of City and Sadar Circle, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and auxiliary agencies participated in the .

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Bahawalpur said that the purpose of the was to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation throughout the district. All available resources were being utilized to protect the lives and property of the people. A clear message to the evil elements was that the law-breaking elements will be dealt with iron hands and no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation. The started from the Police Lines and passed through different areas of the city including DC Chowk, One Unit Chowk, Baghdad Check Post, Sadar Palli, Kali Palli, Quaid Check Post, Library Chowk, Circular Road, Khatme Nabuwat Chowk, Dubai Chowk, Old Chongi, Gulberg Road, Raja Pump, Saraiki Chowk, Samiullah Chowk, City Hotel Chowk, Bindara Pulli and Macdonald Chowk. The marchers returned to Police Lines through Adda.

Workshop on digitization of land held

A consultative workshop under the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project was held here on Monday to enhance public awareness regarding the digitalization of land and technical aspects of parcel mapping. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and other officials of relevant departments attended the workshop. The workshop aimed to provide public awareness on land record digitization, particularly on safeguarding women’s land rights, facilitating land division, and promoting an environment conducive to property rights and land distribution in Punjab. The government aims to align the land management system with international standards for easy access to land record information by the public and related governmental institutions, leading to significant time and resource savings. The public needs to avail the benefits of the services provided through the Punjab Board of Revenue and Punjab Land Record Authority and engage with relevant field revenue staff and project consultants to address their land issues. Moreover, the Revenue Officers and staff should adapt to modern demands and utilize information technology. The efforts of the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project were appreciated by the relevant officers in Punjab for their dedication.