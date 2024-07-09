BISE announces SSC position holders

MULTAN - The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BISE) announced on Monday the position holders for the first annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations here. Chairman BISE Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Khurram Shahzad, and Controller of Examinations Hamid Saeed, in a briefing, stated that Muhammad Anas Naveed secured the first position with 1191 marks while Faizan Shaukat secured the second position with 1190 marks, and Raniya Shaukat from Burewala secured the third position with 1188 marks. Mr Bahtti stated that Muhammad Anas Naveed from Al-Ghous School Shah Rukn Alam obtained 1191 marks and remained top scorer in the science group. Muhammad Faizan Shaukat (Roll No. 203924) from Muslim Public School Bahawalpur Road obtained 1190 marks and secured the second position in the science group. Ali bin Abdullah (Roll No. 119034) secured the third position with 1187 marks and is a student of Government Model Higher Secondary School Khanewal.In the science group for female students, Raniya Shahid (Roll No. 181160) secured the first position with 1188 marks. Raniya Shahid is from Tabinda Model Higher Secondary School for Girls Burewala. Two female students shared the second position with 1187 marks: Jaweria Arshad (Roll No. 191645) from Allama Iqbal Girls Higher Secondary School Shujabad and Hafsa Noor (Roll No. 161334) from PINS Public Girls Higher Secondary School Lodhran. Four female students shared the third position with 1186 marks: Chashman Fatima (Roll No. 202636), Anza Sultan (Roll No. 169186), Hafiza Aqsa Ali (Roll No. 201220), and Ramesha Rafiq (Roll No. 184774).

Robber held after encounter with police

A notorious robber was arrested after an exchange of fire with police at old Shujabad road on Monday early hours. According to police sources, receiving information about a robbery bid at Old Shujabad road on the premises of Qutabpur police station, a police team rushed towards the place. All of a sudden, two armed outlaws started firing on the police party when the police team reached them. The police also retaliated in self-defense in which a robber was shot and injured by the firing of his accomplice. The police arrested the injured criminal while the other managed to escape from the scene.