BISE Faisalabad announces position holders’ names in Matric exam

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad will declare the result of Secondary School Certificate (1st Annual) examination 2024 here on July 9. The examination department has announced names of top position holders in the examination. According to which: Urooj Fatima d/o Qaisar Tanveer Roll No 411070 secured overall first position securing 1189/1200 marks in the exam. She was a student of Divisional Public School (girls section) Faisalabad. Muhammad Faiq s/o Fida Hussain Naseem Roll No 472105 got 1187/1200 marks and remained second. He was the student of Government High School, 239/R-B, Faisalabad, Ali Ahmad s/o Munir Ahmad Roll No 526868 secured 1187 marks and stood second. He was from Divisional Public School for Boys Toba Tek Singh. The third position was grabbed by a candidate Moazzam Tufail s/o Tufail Ahmad Roll No 486577 by getting 1186 marks. He was a student of The Educator Public School, Civil Lines area, Faisalabad.

Commissioner for foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements across the division during the Muharram-ul-Haram. The control rooms should be active round the clock and all necessary staff should be present till Ashur, in addition to completion of installation work of CCTV cameras at Majalis points and procession route, she said this while presiding over a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Jhang on Monday. RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair, DPO Muhammad Rashid and other officers were present in the meeting. The Commissioner and RPO took briefing in detail about administrative and security arrangements. The Commissioner said that there should be no lapse in security arrangements during the Muharram-ul-Haram. She directed for strict monitoring of all places as well as performance of health, Rescue 1122, municipal committee and other departments. She also directed for exemplary cleanliness arrangements, active sewerage and drainage system, checking of ‘Sabeels’ etc. She said that law and order is the priority in the division and urged for keeping close liaison with members of the peace committee in addition to taking parliamentarians on board during arrangements and visits to the procession route. The commissioner also directed for deployment of security staff at rooftops in procession routes, keeping all security gadgets including metal detectors and walk through gates functional. She further directed for completing all arrangements in connection with annual Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Bahu.