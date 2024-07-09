Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Captain martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan
5:20 PM | July 09, 2024
A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and two terrorists were killed during a fire exchange in North Waziristan district.

During the fierce engagement, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which two terrorists were killed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, 24, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the statement.

