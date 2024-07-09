Chairman PFF NC Haroon Malik visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee(NC), visited the (SCCI). He was warmly received by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and President Sialkot Football Association Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq.

According to the press release issued by PFF, discussions were held regarding promoting football in Sialkot, a city renowned for its export-oriented economy and contributions to Pakistan's international trade.

Chairman expressed his honor in visiting the Sialkot Chamber and highlighted the initiatives to enhance football activities in the region. He said that the PFF, in collaboration with the Sialkot Football Association plans to organize regional and provincial-level tournaments in Sialkot soon. Additionally, he mentioned that preparations are underway to establish a football academy in Sialkot, which aims to nurture local talent and further promote the sport in the city.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik commended Chairman for the PFF's efforts in promoting football across the nation. He also praised the national football team's performance in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the successful organization of the qualifier matches in Pakistan as a manifestation of the Federation's effective leadership.

Chairman PFF NC also visited Forwards Sports in Sialkot, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Executive Forwards Sports Khawaja Masood Akhtar. During the visit, Khawaja Masood provided Chairman NC with a tour of the office and presented him with a souvenir.