China launches Green Development Forum of SCO countries

China - The Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries was opened on July 8 in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. It was attended by around 350 domestic and foreign guests. The initiative of “Building the “SCO Green Development.

Partnership” and promoting sustainable development” was launched to push forward deeper cooperation among SCO member states in areas such as green energy, green industry, tackling climate change and ecological protection.

On the occasion of the forum, a meeting was held with the Chief Operating Officer of Nawa-e-Waqt Media Group, Lt Col (Rtd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri and SCO Secretary General , Zhang Ming. Both of them discussed the cooperation between Pakistan and China in this field including promotion of Pak-China friendship and the positive role of the media, especially Pakistani media in this regard. On this occasion, a meeting was also held with Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri and Deputy Secretary General of SCO , Shri Janesh Kain . Affairs regarding mutual interest in the field of the objects of the conference. Col (Retd) Qadri expressed the hope that conference will achieve its objective in the light of directions spelled out by President Xi Jinping. He also expected that Pakistani government will play its positive role to achieve the objectives set by the forum.