City managers choose new fountains over repairing dysfunctional ones

ISLAMABAD - At a time when the country is facing extreme financial challenges, the incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to spend millions of rupees on installing dancing fountains instead of repairing 19 dysfunctional fountains.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randawa chaired a meeting on Monday, directing the installation of a dancing fountain at Ankara Park within one month, with plans to install another at Lake View Park at the earliest. However, there was no mention of the 19 dysfunctional fountains in the meeting, indicating that the city managers are unconcerned about them and prefer to spend public funds lavishly.

It is worth noting that these 19 dysfunctional fountains, once a highlight of the capital city, remain without sponsors after the CDA failed to fund their repair and left them for private sector operation.

Most of the traditional and cybernetic fountains installed in the capital city to enhance its aesthetic appeal remain dysfunctional due to neglect and insufficient funds.

Years ago, 19 traditional fountains were installed at various locations in Islamabad, including Zero Point, Faisal Avenue, and Aabpara Chowk. In 2009, seven new cybernetic fountains were added to further beautify the city. While the old fountains were a charming feature of the city, the cybernetic fountains with their spectacular lights added a new dimension to the capital’s beauty, attracting both locals and tourists.

These fountains have remained non-functional for many years due to neglect and the lack of interest from the concerned authorities at the Capital Development Authority, who often cite funding shortages as an excuse.

Meanwhile, the private sector was invited to adopt public facilities under joint ventures with the city managers, but the response from the business community has been lukewarm.

Currently, out of a total of 26 fountains, only 7 have been made functional with the assistance of private firms under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), while additional sponsors are still needed for the remaining 19 fountains.

Specifically, PTCL operates 2 fountains at 7th Avenue, one at PTCL Chowk, and another at Kohsar Market F-6; Fasil Steel Private Limited manages a fountain at Faisal Avenue; Centaurus Mall oversees a fountain at F-8; and Silver Oaks runs a fountain at the F-10 roundabout.

The city managers were spending over 10 million rupees annually on maintaining the 26 fountains, with each fountain costing an average of 4-6 lakh rupees annually. However, unfortunately, the city could not find enough companies willing to operate these fountains even at a cost of a few thousand rupees monthly.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Shakeel Ahmed explained that the Ankara Park fountain project had been in the pipeline for many years and faced delays due to various reasons. He assured that efforts would be made to ensure that already installed fountains receive proper care to enhance the city’s beauty.