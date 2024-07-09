Tuesday, July 09, 2024
CM aide grieved over road mishap

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the accident of a tourists’ vehicle in Chitral’s Ashrit area.  In his condolence message, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls in this tragedy and early recovery of the injured. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with all members of the affected families. 

Meanwhile, Zahid Chanzeb directed the concerned local administration to extend all possible help to the affected families in transferring the dead bodies to their homes and the treatment of the injured tourists.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1720504025.jpg

