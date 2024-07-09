Cricketing Disaster Turning into an Unending Quagmire

Pakistan’s cricket team and system are currently at their lowest point, reflecting broader national and societal issues. The performance over the past two years has been dismal, characterized by poor captaincy, lack of meritocracy, and flawed team selection.

Selfish mindsets, incorrect batting orders, and an inability to adapt to modern cricket requirements have exacerbated the situation. These issues, compounded by internal team conflicts and outdated strategies, have caused widespread disappointment among fans. Despite these failures, those responsible remain in their positions, drawing salaries without accountability, while the government remains silent.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must be separated from politics to focus on its mandate without external interference. Individuals with tainted pasts should be barred from the system and media platforms to maintain integrity.

Domestic cricket should be treated with the same importance as international matches to foster competitiveness. Creating separate teams for different formats can help enhance players’ focus and performance, increasing the talent pool for national selection.

Merit-based selection is crucial for restoring Pakistan’s rightful place in ICC rankings. The selection committee should include a mix of data analysts and experienced cricket minds. Captains and deputies should be chosen based on passion, performance, attitude, leadership, and selflessness.

Pay structures for PCB, team management, and players should be revised to ensure performance-based retention. The funds saved should be invested in domestic cricket to attract talent. Reintroducing school and college cricket will expand the selection base and enhance the national team’s capabilities.

Players should receive No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for only one league at a time and be required to play domestically when not on international duty. Domestic performance should be a key selection criterion. Educational requirements should be implemented, with players needing a minimum of 12 years of education to qualify for national selection. This will improve their overall skills and analytical abilities.

Players with selfish mindsets should be excluded, regardless of their statistics or stature, to set a clear standard for new entrants. The team should represent all of Pakistan, not just select urban areas. Expanding cricket infrastructure nationwide will naturally attract more talent.

Defining players’ roles from the outset, such as openers, middle-order batsmen, fast bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders, will foster competition and improve national team selection. Any player refusing national duties should be blacklisted from all formats and leagues globally. Implementing these strategies promptly is crucial for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

By Yusuf Zaman

The author is a student of Law at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.