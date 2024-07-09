DIG reviews traffic police output, guides officers

ISLAMABAD - DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza on Monday held a meeting with the officers of Islamabad Traffic Police to guide them for better performance and review measures to improve their work, a public relations officer said. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other traffic police officers attended the meeting. DIG Raza stated that Islamabad Traffic Police have taken several measures to facilitate citizens, maintain traffic flow, and prevent accidents in the federal capital. Actions are ongoing against drivers violating traffic laws and using fancy or non-standard number plates without discrimination. Due to strict adherence to traffic laws, there has been a significant reduction in traffic accidents, he added.

DIG Raza appreciated the officers and personnel, noting their commendable efforts despite harsh weather conditions. He highlighted that Islamabad Traffic Police is considered a model force in the country and emphasized the need for further improvements. Officers should treat citizens courteously and focus on alleviating traffic-related difficulties, especially during office hours. Necessary measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow, and action should be taken against traffic law violations, particularly fancy number plates, tinted glasses, and illegal car parking. Additionally, DIG Raza met with the muharrars of police stations in the capital city. He instructed them to ensure timely presence of personnel at duty points during Muharram and law and order duties. Officers should perform their duties with honesty and integrity, adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Strict departmental action will be taken in case of complaints. The protection of citizens’ lives and property is a top priority, and any negligence will not be tolerated, he added.