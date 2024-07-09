Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Distt admin imposes ban on pillion riding

Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Pursuing the orders by the Home Department Sindh, the Sukkur district administration in light of Muharram, has taken several measures under Section 144 of the CrPC to ensure the Muharram activities continue uninterrupted. According to district administration, the pillion riding would be banned on Muharram 9 and 10, notification said on Monday. However, women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, law enforcers, and essential services personnel have been exempted from the ban. It said that the misuse of loudspeakers has been banned, while people have been warned against putting up objectionable and provocative posters, banners, distribution of leaflets and wall chalking.

