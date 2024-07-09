Economic diplomacy vital in Pakistan's foreign policy: FM Dar

The have said economic diplomacy is a major constituent of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The FM remarked that Pakistan's economy has shown some positive signs over the past few months and it may come out of the woods soon.

He said all the efforts to isolate Pakistan at the international stage have been failed and the country has been regaining its status internationally.

The deputy premier added that inflation has come down to 11 percent from 38 percent and the country has been playing an active role in countering Islamophobia.