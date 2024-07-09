Tuesday, July 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Economic diplomacy vital in Pakistan's foreign policy: FM Dar

Economic diplomacy vital in Pakistan's foreign policy: FM Dar
Web Desk
5:23 PM | July 09, 2024
National

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have said economic diplomacy is a major constituent of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The FM remarked that Pakistan's economy has shown some positive signs over the past few months and it may come out of the woods soon.

He said all the efforts to isolate Pakistan at the international stage have been failed and the country has been regaining its status internationally.

The deputy premier added that inflation has come down to 11 percent from 38 percent and the country has been playing an active role in countering Islamophobia.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1720504025.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024