England star scales to the top of ODI All-Rounder Rankings

England star and reigning ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Nat Sciver-Brunt has scaled to the top of the One Day International All-Rounder rankings thanks to a strong performance against New Zealand in the third ODI in Bristol.

Sciver-Brunt's 76 not out from 84 balls was enough for the 31-year-old to overtake South Africa's Marizanne Kapp for top spot when the rankings updated on Tuesday. The English mainstay takes back the No.1 ranking after relinquishing the top spot in September last year, and goes with her No.1 ODI batting ranking that she reclaimed late last month.

CC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

The shift was one of few rankings movements in the ODI rankings, with Charlie Dean now sharing the seventh spot in the bowling rankings with West Indies' superstar Hayley Matthews the only other change across top ten lists. Lauren Bell's 5/37 (9) earned the right-arm quick the biggest jump across ODI rankings for the week, jumping 22 places to 24th in the bowling rankings for her efforts. Fellow England bowler Sophie Ecclestone (794) holds top spot, with compatriot Kate Cross in second spot (686 rating points).

Ecclestone also holds the top spot in the T20I bowling rankings, showing her credentials with a spell of 1/27 (3) against the White Ferns in the first of three T20Is, though the left-arm spinner has a new challenger in second spot, leg-spinning teammate Sarah Glenn.

ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings

Glenn's 3/16 (4) in Southampton moved her above India's Deepti Sharma (751), 13 points behind Ecclestone, who has held the top spot for over four years. Glenn's efforts also moved her up two spots to 17th on the T20I All-Rounder rankings (162), a spot behind teammate Charlie Dean (165).

ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings

South Africa's Tazmin Brits made the most noteworthy move in the T20I batting rankings, moving up four places to sixth thanks to her back-to-back fifties in Chennai against India.

Brits was Player of the Match in the first T20I, striking 81 (56) in a 12-run win over the hosts, before backing up the effort with a knock of 52 (39) in the washed out second match.