Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Fire breaks out in PSX building, no loss of life reported

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A fire broke out in the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here on Monday while rescue efforts were underway to overcome the blaze.

Five fire tenders, a snorkel, and a bowser were used in the operation to tackle the blaze which was reportedly caused by a short circuit, media reports said. Due to the fire which erupted at about 8am, trading in the PSX remained suspended for an hour while firefighters overcame the blaze which was of low intensity.  The PSX building was reopened after rescue efforts were completed, sources added. Pakistan Stock Exchange officials admitted that there was material loss in the fire incident but no loss of life was reported. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Hussain Sario visited the site of the fire incident and reviewed rescue efforts.

