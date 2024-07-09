Govt announces two-day Muharram holiday

The federal government on Tuesday announced a two-day public holiday for Muharram 9 and 10.

"[…] the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH)," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

In this regard, the government also approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) across the country as a security measure during Muharram.

The interior ministry notification states that the details of troop deployment, which will be enforced for an indefinite period, will be finalised with the authorities concerned, including the government of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

Additionally, the notification stated: "The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders."

It is pertinent to know that provincial governments, including Punjab, have requested the federal government to suspend social media platforms for one week to curb the spread of hate material on the internet.

However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram and any decision in this regard will be taken with the consultation of provinces, according a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior earlier today.