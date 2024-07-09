Govt decides not to hike power base tariff for upto 200 units

ISLAMABAD - Following public outrage over the recent hike in electricity base tariff, the federal government has decided not to enhance the power rates for 23.8 million residential consumers using up to monthly 200 units.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a summary has been moved for the approval of the Federal Cabinet to not pass on the burden of recent hike in base tariff to the protected and non-protected categories of domestic consumers using 1 to 200 units per month, official source told The Nation. According the source, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting, directed the Power Division that for three months starting from July to September the consumers with the usage of up to 200 units will be exempted from the hike in base tariff.

For providing relief to the consumers using the federal government will pay Rs 50 billion subsidy for the three months period, the source said.

Out of the total 32.537 million electricity consumers 28.8 million are residential consumers. The number of protected and unprotected consumers (not the lifeline) using 1 to 200 units is approximately 23.8 million which is around 83 percent of the total domestic consumers. Last week the federal cabinet had allowed up to Rs 7.12/unit hike in base tariff for the consumers.

For the protected consumers using 1-100 units per month the cabinet had approved a hike of Rs 3.95 per unit, while for the consumers using 101-200 units an increase of Rs 4.10/unit was allowed.

Similarly, for the unprotected consumers using 1-100 units and 101-200 units per month a hike of Rs 7.11/unit and Rs 7.12/unit respectively was approved by the cabinet.

The Federal Cabinet, however, maintained the tariff for life consumers using up to 50 units and 51-100 units respectively at Rs 3.95/unit and Rs 7.74/unit.

The new tariff will be applicable from July 1 for different categories of domestic, agricultural, industrial and commercial consumers.