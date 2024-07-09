Govt to set up new terminal at Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will establish a new terminal at the Pak-Afghan border in Badini, Balochistan, aiming to check terrorist activities of non-state actors, to control illegal trade and regularize the illegal movement of people between the two neighbouring countries.

The new proposed border terminal at Badini and 40km road located in district Killa Saifullah in Balochistan province will be used as an alternate route for trade with Afghanistan but also with Central Asian Republic (CARs), official documents seen by The Nation.

The project is aimed at construction of Border Terminal facility on Pak-Afghan border at Badini in district Killa Saifullah. The Border Terminal is proposed to be constructed over an area of 35 acres, located at a distance of 10 feet from border within Pakistani side, show the documents. The project also includes B/T Road from Obashtai to Khan Dagar Main Badani Road (Length 40 KM) District Killa Saifullah, Balochistan. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 24.945 billion and will be constructed in phases in 60 months period.

The project after completion will discourage / curb illegal trade between Pakistan & Afghanistan, to check the terrorist activities of non-state actors across the borders; to facilitate safe and documented trade, to regularize the illegal movement of people between the two neighbouring countries, to check illegal human trafficking to Europe taking place from Pakistan via neighbouring Afghanistan; and to enhance revenue base through a collection of customs duties and tariffs; to strengthen brotherly relations between two countries;

Construction of Badini border terminal will facilitate all official and operational offices of FIA, Customs, ANF, NPPD, NADRA, intelligence and security agencies and NLC and smoothly run the border terminal for trade and business at Badini border.

The Badini point in district was one of the points where informal trade took place with Afghanistan, and it grew exponentially, the documents maintained.