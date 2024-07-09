Tuesday, July 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt to set up new terminal at Pak-Afghan border

Govt to set up new terminal at Pak-Afghan border
Fawad Yousafzai
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government will establish a new terminal at the Pak-Afghan border in Badini, Balochistan, aiming to check terrorist activities of non-state actors, to control illegal trade and regularize the illegal movement of people between the two neighbouring countries.

The new proposed border terminal at Badini and 40km road located in district Killa Saifullah in Balochistan province will be used as an alternate route for trade with Afghanistan but also with Central Asian Republic (CARs), official documents seen by The Nation.

The project is aimed at construction of Border Terminal facility on Pak-Afghan border at Badini in district Killa Saifullah. The Border Terminal is proposed to be constructed over an area of 35 acres, located at a distance of 10 feet from border within Pakistani side, show the documents. The project also includes B/T Road from Obashtai to Khan Dagar Main Badani Road (Length 40 KM) District Killa Saifullah, Balochistan. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 24.945 billion and will be constructed in phases in 60 months period.

Balochistan cabinet bans new recruitment in universities

The project after completion will discourage / curb illegal trade between Pakistan & Afghanistan, to check the terrorist activities of non-state actors across the borders; to facilitate safe and documented trade, to regularize the illegal movement of people between the two neighbouring countries, to check illegal human trafficking to Europe taking place from Pakistan via neighbouring Afghanistan; and to enhance revenue base through a collection of customs duties and tariffs; to strengthen brotherly relations between two countries;

Construction of Badini border terminal will facilitate all official and operational offices of FIA, Customs, ANF, NPPD, NADRA, intelligence and security agencies and NLC and smoothly run the border terminal for trade and business at Badini border.

The Badini point in district was one of the points where informal trade took place with Afghanistan, and it grew exponentially, the documents maintained.

Maneka’s counsel seeks general adjournment in Muharram

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024