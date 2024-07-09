Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Grandi, Dar discuss global refugee situation, Pak-UNHCR cooperation

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They discussed wide range of issues pertaining to the global refugee situation with a particular focus on Afghan refugees. Views were also exchanged on the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

High Commissioner Grandi appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and contributions in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and termed it as a remarkable example of the country’s hospitality.

He briefed the DPM on UNHCR’s ongoing projects and emphasised on the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

Ishaq Dar also shared Pakistan’s perspective and priorities with regard to Afghan refugees. He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also underlined the need for continued demonstration of international solidarity and faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden-sharing.

Ishaq Dar and High Commissioner Grandi agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

Our Staff Reporter

