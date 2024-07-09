Home minister orders foolproof security for Muharram events

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar presiding over a high-level meeting at CPO on Monday directed top police officials to ensure foolproof security for Muharram-ul-Haram’s congregations, mourning procession, and places of those events.

The meeting/video link conference was attended by all the senior officers of Sindh Police, including IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon. The home minister said in the meeting that all officers should perform their duties as per the contingency plan devised for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that foolproof security should be ensured at all congregations, mourning processions, and gatherings according to the lists. Rooftop police deployment, placement of snipers, and sweeping and clearance of main mourning procession routes by bomb disposal squad should be ensured, he said.

Lanjar said that steps should be taken to promote harmony between the Shia school of thought and other sects besides taking all stakeholders on board to ensure stability and peace during Muharram. He said that actions should be taken according to the law regarding the persons included in the Fourth Schedule List.

The IGP Sindh said that regarding Muharram security, Sindh Police were active and alert as additional manpower had been provided since the 1st Muharram on the disposal of districts. The IGP Sindh said that all units of Sindh Police were active and engaged in Muharram security matters as a team. Earlier, the Sindh home minister offered prayers and Fateha for the departed soul of martyred DSP Ali Raza.