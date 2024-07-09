IHC dismisses Maneka's review plea requesting indefinite adjournment of Iddat case

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed Khawar Maneka's review petition seeking an indefinite adjournment of the Iddat case being heard in the District and Sessions Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court pronounced the reserved judgment.

The IHC had directed the District and Sessions Court to decide on the central appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their sentences in the Iddat case within a month.

In the plea seeking adjournment of the Iddat case, the assistant lawyer for Khawar Maneka's counsel Zahid Asif requested the court to adjourn the case for some time, arguing that senior lawyer Rizwan Abbasi was busy with a case being heard in the Supreme Court.

In his arguments, the counsel for Imran Khan, Salman Akram Raja, stated that Maneka's lawyer had written that he wanted to go to Iraq and Iran for pilgrimage, adding that for that reason he was requesting the court to terminate its order for the District and Sessions Court to decide the case within a month.

After hearing the two sides, Justice Aurangzeb reserved his judgment and adjourned the hearing.

Shortly after, the judge announced the reserved decision, rejecting Maneka's review petition.

The District and Sessions Court is bound to announce its judgment on the central appeals filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case by July 12.