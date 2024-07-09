Tuesday, July 09, 2024
JI sets up protest camps in Mardan

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district chapter on Monday decided to set up protest camps at different places announcing JI’s full participation in Islamabad grand protest sit-in on July 12 against electricity bills and inflation on the call of party’s central Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club, Ghulam Rasool made the announcement in the presence of party’s Naib Amir Fazal Rabbani Advocate, Mian Nader Shah, Saeed Akhtar Advocate and Information Secretary Manzoor-ul-Haq and other office bearers. The JI leader also strongly condemned the bomb blast in Jalala tehsil Takhatbhai and urged the government to announce Rs2 million compensation package for each martyred and Rs1 million for injured persons.

He also demanded a judicial probe of the Jalala bomb blast. He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party were imposed on the people. He added that the central government is a creation of Form 47.

Ghulam Rasool also criticised the PTI-led KP government and said that PTI is only struggling for the release of its party chairman Imran Niazi and has no concerns with the hardships being faced by the masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  He alleged that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not less than a film actor, as he is running his government mere on film dialogues like a film actor.

He added that PTI has no agenda to solve the problems of the people. Jamaat-e-Islami district amir said that solution to the problems of the people is only with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said that on the call of party’s central Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, preparations are underway for a sit-in in Islamabad on July 12, and thousands of workers from Mardan will participate in the sit-in.

Our Staff Reporter

