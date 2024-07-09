JUI leader survives bomb attack in Waziristan

WANA - A bomb blast targeted Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the Vice Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, at the Kaloosha area of Lower Waziristan, however, he remained unhurt. His vehicle was completely destroyed, police said. This incident follows a similar targeted attack on Maulana Mirza Jan, the Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Lower South Waziristan, who was martyred before Eid ul Azha. The deliberate targeting of religious leaders suggests a sinister plot to destabilize the region, spread fear, and undermine the peace. Lower South Waziristan, once a calm and peaceful area, has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, leaving the entire populace terrified.