Tuesday, July 09, 2024
JUI leader survives bomb attack in Waziristan

Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

WANA   -   A bomb blast targeted Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the Vice Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, at the Kaloosha area of Lower Waziristan, however, he remained unhurt. His vehicle was completely destroyed, police said. This incident follows a similar targeted attack on Maulana Mirza Jan, the Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Lower South Waziristan, who was martyred before Eid ul Azha.  The deliberate targeting of religious leaders suggests a sinister plot to destabilize the region, spread fear, and undermine the peace. Lower South Waziristan, once a calm and peaceful area, has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, leaving the entire populace terrified.

