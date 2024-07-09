Kirsten, Mahmood arrive in Lahore for consultations with PCB chief

LAHORE - Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood arrived in Lahore on Monday to meet with the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. The discussions will focus on analyzing the team’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, and devising strategies for improvement. In addition to Kirsten and Mahmood, red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie is also scheduled to arrive in Lahore. The trio will engage in detailed discussions with Mohsin Naqvi on the team’s future direction and potential changes. Naqvi’s meetings will extend to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and other notable former cricketers. The objective is to address the ongoing issues within the national men’s cricket team and gather insights on enhancing Pakistan cricket’s overall performance. Recently, the PCB chairman indicated that the decision regarding the future of Babar Azam’s captaincy would be influenced by the opinions of former players. He emphasized that no decision has been made yet and that he is consulting with former cricketers dedicated to improving Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam, faced a premature exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 following unexpected defeats against the USA and arch-rivals India. These losses were compounded by the abandonment of a crucial match between the USA and Ireland, sealing Pakistan’s fate in the tournament.Looking ahead, Pakistan’s next challenge is a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, with Sarfaraz Ahmed expected to be part of the squad.