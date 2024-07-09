Tuesday, July 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC orders to remove names of Parvez Elahi family from PCL

LHC orders to remove names of Parvez Elahi family from PCL
Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to remove the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi from the passport control list (PCL).

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Parvez Elahi and family members challenging the inclusion of their names in the PCL. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.

In his arguments, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the names of his clients were put on the PCL unlawfully and requested the court to direct the authorities to remove their names. However, a federal law officer opposed the plea and requested the court to dismiss the petitions.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024