LHC puts Nepra on notice over steep increase in electricity bills

The Lahore High Court has sought a response from Nepra (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) on a petition brought against the exorbitant increase in electricity bills for consumers using more than 200 units, based on protective and non-protective tariffs.

Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed of the Lahore High Court presided over the proceedings, during which advocate Azhar Siddique argued on behalf of the petitioner.

The lawyer pleaded for the declaration of Nepra's exploitative policy as unconstitutional and its nullification, arguing that instead of preventing electricity theft, common consumers had been burdened with the entire loss incurred due to power pilferage.

He also accused power distribution companies of overbilling.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the discontinuation of discounts on bills exceeding 200 units for ordinary consumers constituted a violation of fundamental rights.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Syed remarked that the court needed to be informed about the basis for the increase in electricity prices.

The court issued a notice to Nepra, directing it to file response on the matter on the next hearing.