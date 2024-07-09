Maneka’s counsel seeks general adjournment in Muharram

Maneka’s counsel surprises Imran Khan, Buhsra Bibi’s legal team again .

Islamabad - Counsel for Khawar Maneka Zahid Asif Chaudhry on Monday submitted in court an application for general adjournment till 11th Muharram during hearing of appeal in unlawful marriage case at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Additional District and Sessions Judges M Afzal Majoka is hearing appeal of unlawful marriage case verdict which was announced on February 3rd, earlier this year at Adiala Jail trial where former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Buhsra Bibi were convicted for 7 years imprisonment and Rs0.5 million fine each.

Judge Afzal Majoka is following the direction of Islamabad High Court where Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had ordered to conclude main appeal by July 13th. Adv. Salman Akram Raja laywer of Imran Khan has concluded his arguments while Barrister Salman Safdar counsel for Bushra Bibi was due to complete his arguments on Monday.

When Salman Safdar started his arguments associate of Adv. Zahid Asif Chaudhry interrupted Salman Safdar and presented application for general adjournment of Zahid Asif Chaudhry till 11th Moharram. The application was signed by the Sessions Judge (West) Azam Khan. Barrister Salman Safdar strongly opposed the general adjournment application and said this isn’t the professional courtesy. They would’ve informed me yesterday or 10 days ago. He further argued that they haven’t mentioned that they’re counsel in an IHC direction case where appeal was supposed to be concluded in 10 days. General adjournment doesn’t apply on part heard and direction cases, he further added.

Iqbal Kakar associate of Zahid Asif Chaudhry argued before the court that the application is approved by Session Judge and they should challenge is at IHC. Judge Majoka remarked that since it was a direction case he had to consult the IHC. “I’m bound to conclude this case in one month following schedule given to me by IHC, and if they give me a new schedule I’m bound to follow that too,” remarked Majoka. Judge Majoka has adjourned the hearing till 11:00 am today (Tuesday) and will take the case forward whatever the directions arrive from Islamabad High Court.