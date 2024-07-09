Manzoor ul Hassan visits Ali Embroidery High-Performance Tennis Camp

LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Manzoor ul Hassan visited the Ali Embroidery Mills High-Performance Tennis Training Camp on Monday, providing invaluable tips to aspiring tennis players. Addressing the young athletes, Manzoor ul Hassan emphasized the importance of dedication and time management. “You are the future stars of your game, so you need to work very hard and fully focus on your game to achieve desired results and earn international accolades for your motherland. Punctuality and valuing your time are crucial for success at the higher level,” he said. The hockey Olympian also called for government and corporate support for national sports. “The golden era of Pakistan hockey was marked by job security provided by numerous departments offering lucrative jobs to players. Today, players are preoccupied with earning a livelihood, which impacts their focus and performance. Job security would enable them to perform better in major events,” he urged. He praised the efforts of former Davis Cupper and tennis coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) for his continuous contribution to tennis in Punjab. “Every time I visit the Punjab Tennis Academy at Bagh-e-Jinnah, I find Mr. Malik deeply involved in tennis activities. His passion and dedication have kept tennis alive in Pakistan,” he remarked. Rashid Malik expressed gratitude to Manzoor ul Hassan for his visit and to Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring the High-Performance Tennis Training Camp for the third consecutive year. He hoped for continued support to boost the morale of young tennis players. Col (R) Asif Dar, Rao Iftikhar Ahmed, Waqar Nisar, players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.