Matric Result 2024 – Check Online With Roll Number

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to unveil the Matric Result 2024 on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 AM. The formal declarations of results will take place at the respective headquarters of each BISE in Punjab. Distinguished by their remarkable performance from various academic streams, the top achievers of the Matric Result 2024, across all boards, will be honored with certificates and shields presented by distinguished guests.

Check BISE Lahore Matric Result 2024

Outlined below are the diverse methods for verifying the outcomes of the Matric Result 2024:

Students can visit their respective board’s official website and enter their roll number along with other required details on a dedicated results page to view their scorecard.

1. Official Websites: The Matric Result 2024 will be simultaneously published on the official websites of all BISEs in Punjab. The following is a list of the respective websites:



Bahawalpur: https://bisebwp.edu.pk/

D.G. Khan: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

Faisalabad: http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Gujranwala: https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

Lahore: https://www.biselahore.com/

Multan: https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Rawalpindi: https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

Sahiwal: https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

Sargodha: https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/



2. Mobile Phone: For those without immediate internet access, a mobile SMS option is available. Students can send their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number. The board codes for each district are:

Bahawalpur: 800298

D G Khan: 800295

Faisalabad: 800240

Gujranwala: 800299

Lahore: 800291

Multan: 800293

Rawalpindi: 800296

Sahiwal: 800292

Sargodha: 800290



3. Results Gazettes: In addition, the results can be manually cross-referenced through the official gazettes, which will be released by all BISEs shortly after the announcement of the the Matric Result 2024. These gazettes will serve as official publications containing the comprehensive listing of students’ performance outcomes.

As the anticipation builds, students across Punjab can rely on these diverse methods to promptly access their the Matric Result 2024. Whether through online platforms, mobile service or official printed gazettes, the outcomes of their hard work and dedication will be readily available for their perusal and acknowledgment.

The Punjab Boards oversee examinations and award degrees for Secondary School (SSC) and Higher Secondary School (HSSC) education across the Punjab province of Pakistan. There are nine boards in total, each covering a different district.