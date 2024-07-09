Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerised admission test

Staff Reporter
July 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Second phase of computerised admission test of under graduate and BS programmes for new batch 2025-2024 started at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mir on Monday. According to a handout, admission tests were being taken in four shifts in which fresh candidates as well as already registered candidates appeared for improvement. The Pro Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University Prof Dr Aneel Kumar visited the test centre and reviewed administrative matters related to the admission test. Deans Dr Abdul Sattar Larik, Dr Rizwan Ali Memon, Dr Aftab Ahmed Memon and Registar Lachman Das Sotahar were also present on the occasion.

Staff Reporter

